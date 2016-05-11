Roger Lee Hill, age 69, son of Clayton and Martha (Jent) Hill was born August 25, 1948 in Vicco, KY. He passed away March 14, 2018 at his home in Cabool, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one nephew, Nalynd Joseph Richmond Warren.

He is survived two brothers, Jim Hill and wife Cheryllynn and Lloyd Hill and wife Katrina; two nieces, Christina Richmond and Michelle Webb; one nephew, Michael Richmond; numerous great nieces and nephews.

Roger loved the outdoors and could be found sawing wood by hand or gardening. He especially loved and cared for his animals.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

Graveside services were Monday March 19, at 11:00 a.m. in the Bado Cemetery. Pastor Bill Villapiano officiated. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Roger Hill Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home.

On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com