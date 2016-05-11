Roger Verlin Beasley, age 65, passed away at his home on January 6, 2018. He was the firstborn child, born May 4, 1952 in Salem, Mo. to Verlin and Faye (Branson) Beasley.

He grew up on the family farm, accepted Christ and was baptized on March 10, 1968 and was a member of the Raymondville Methodist Church. He attended grade school in Raymondville and graduated high school in Houston, Mo. in 1970. Roger also attended trade school in Arkansas in 1970 with an emphasis on Electronics before moving back to Raymondville.

He married Connie Ramsey in 1980. He worked with heavy equipment in Rolla for Don Maggi construction for many years. He was a family man, getting joy from his children and especially his grandchildren.

Roger is survived by his parents, Verlin and Faye Beasley of Raymondville, Mo.; his wife, Connie of the home; three sons, Jason Beasley and wife Bonnie and children, Hannah and Alex of Licking, Mo., Jeff Beasley and wife Jerica and children, Kyson, Kayslyn and Kessler of Houston, Mo. and Justin Beasley and wife Brandi and daughter Kenadi of Raymondville, Mo.; his siblings, Beverly Ely and Ron of Marshfield, Mo., Dennis Beasley and wife Lynn of Talala, Ok., Danny Beasley and wife Debbie of Strafford, Mo. and Denise Pemberton and Steve of Eldon, Mo.; as well as nine nieces and nephews and eleven grand nieces and nephews and a host of extended family members and long time friends.

He enjoyed helping his parents on the farms which had been passed down from both sets of grandparents, riding his motorcycle, traveling and spent much time preparing wildlife food plots and spending time with the deer hunters at “Witte City” which is located on the Beasley property. His happiest times were operating a bulldozer, road grader or tractor and helping repair someone’s vehicle.

Many family members and others were blessed with his ability and willingness to lend a hand and his sweet spirit. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made to the Texas County Hospice of Care or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Wednesday January 10, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home. Graveside Services are Thursday January 11, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Friendship Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are: Jason Beasley, Jeff Beasley, Justin Beasley, Dennis Beasley, Danny Beasley and Bill Ramsey.