Ronald Joe Sullins, age 67, son of Lebern and Martha Helen (Cameron) Sullins was born September 3, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri. His journey through life ended on August 9, 2018 at Phelps County Regional Medical Center after a valiant fight against lung cancer.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his eldest son, James (Jimmy) DeMaria, Jr., three brothers, Eugene, Granville Ray, Kenneth and five sisters, Dorothy Sprague, Anita Buckner, Ruth Chrisman, Phyllis Hill and Vernell Sullins.

He is survived by two brothers, Gary and Kay Sullins, Randy Earl and Dawn Sullins; three daughters, Carla Marie DeMaria-Burroughs of Manassas, Virginia, Jessie James and Jordon Sullins of Licking, Missouri; four sons, John Elic Atchley III and Dillon Sullins of Licking, Missouri, William (BJ) Joseph Sullins of Manassas, Virginia, and Brian Wilder of Anderson, South Carolina; one son-in-law, Craig Burroughs; four daughter-in-laws, Misty Atchley, Jennifer Wilder, Carrie Sullins and Ashley Dewitt; twenty-four grandchildren, Dustin Conrad and Kristin Nicole Stockard, Dalton James and Payton Allen DeMaria, Mikayla DeAnn Bethurem (Atchley), Devon Cheyenne Burroughs, Gage Allen Atchley, Chance Dakota Burroughs, Alyssa Jana Atchley, Ethan Joseph Sullins, Cade Lain Atchley, Kylie Reese Sullins, Chase Shiloh Burroughs, Kinsey Reed Sullins, Logan Ray Sullins, Alexis Rayanne, Alyssa Marie, and Allison Dawn Curtis, MaKinlee Jo, Kolt Allen, and Jaxtyn Kaine Sullins, Carly Amanda, Shane Alexander and Edward Charles Wilder; and six great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He grew up in the Licking area as a true outdoorsman logging and hunting. These skills learned as a child would serve him well during his tours in Vietnam as a member of the United States Army. During one of his tours he was wounded and earned several honors. Upon his return he worked at several vocations, his most passionate was hunting and training championship hunting dogs.

His truest love was his family. Anyone who met him was regaled with pictures and stories about his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. There was nothing he enjoyed more than talking about their accomplishments, no matter how big or small they might be. He told anyone who would listen how blessed he was to have been gifted with so many. It never mattered to him that not all of these children were his biologically, more importantly they were all children of his heart, which is what mattered to him.

He had a way of making everyone feel special. He will be greatly missed by any and everyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him.

Visitation will be Saturday August 25th, from 4:00PM to 5:00 PM in Evans Funeral Home, a Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 PM. Aaron McConnell will officiate.

Private inurnment at Boone Creek Cemetery. Services under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.

