Ronald K. Hampton

Ronald Keith Hampton passed from this earthly life in Overland Park, Kansas to be with his savior on April 27, 2017.

Ron was born May 16, 1934 near Indian Creek outside Houston, Missouri. He was the son of William Arthur and Mary Elizabeth (nee Houser) Hampton.

Ron was the husband of Margaret Josephine (nee Heriford) Hampton and would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this summer. They met while Jo’s father was pastor of the First Baptist Church in Houston, Mo.

Ron was the father of Kevin Keith Hampton and Ronda Rene (nee Hampton) Sulltrop and grandfather of Morgan Elizabeth (nee Hampton) Halstead, Genevieve Taylor Hampton, Graham Leland Keith Hampton, and Emma Grace Hampton.

Ron loved teaching science at Licking, Mo. and Jennings, Mo., and his former students still fondly recall his classes.

Ron loved to fish, hunt, and float the Big Piney River. He loved taking friends and family fishing in Canada nearly every summer for fifty years. Ron taught Jo, his students, kids, and grandkids to shoot and hunt and loved telling stories from those adventures. He loved fishing with his cousin, John Jarvis, and hunting with Jo’s brother, Art Heriford. Always quick to tell a story or a joke, Ron loved entertaining and never met a stranger.

Ron served as a deacon and enjoyed singing in the choir in the Baptist churches he attended. He loved singing karaoke too. Though his voice lost its strength over time, he’s standing strong and singing loudly and clearly now.