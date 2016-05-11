Ronald Lee Inman of St. James, Missouri, formerly of Salem, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017 peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Ronald was born December 19, 1940 in Dent County to the late Paul and Louise (Patterson) Inman.

Ronald was a jack of all trades and worked around the area cutting logs and doing handy work; he loved the outdoors and fishing the rivers and streams that the Ozarks had to offer. He also enjoyed mule and horse shows, flea markets, and playing Bingo with his sister Pauline.

Ronald loved to grill and smoke meats, he not only cooked for family and friends, but he also helped out at the VFW with cooking and preparing meals for the functions. He was a loyal brother, uncle, neighbor, and friend and will be lovingly missed by all that knew him.

Ronald is survived by his children: Cheryl, Sandy, Donnie, and Rodney Inman; brothers, Jack Inman and wife Wanda, of Salem, Mo., and Ted Inman and wife Liz, of Bowling Green, Ken.; sisters, Pauline Woolf, of Licking, Mo., and Virginia Hoornaert, of Auburn, Ken.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

In addition to his parents Ronald was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Inman; brothers, Kenneth, Jerry, Rick, and John; sisters, Peggy Terry, Barbara Bacon, Dean Inman, and Joan Humphry.

It was Ronald’s wish to be cremated with a memorial service to be held this summer at the family reunion that he enjoyed going to every year. For online condolences please visit www.jamesgahrmortuary.com .