Ronald Lee Wade

Ronald (Ronnie) Lee Wade was born June 4, 1946 to Henry and Viola June (Ormsby) Wade at Palace, MO. He passed away June 26, 2018 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother, Richard Wallace Wade, his younger brother, Larry Dean Wade and his great nephew, Jonny Ormsby Wade.

Ronnie married the love of his life, Connie Bettes on February 1, 1965. They shared 53 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; two daughters, Robyn Justice; husband Andy, Vicki Thomas; husband Darrell; four grandchildren, Landon Justice; wife Bethany, Logan Justice wife Leah, Seth Wade Thomas, Jacob Wade Thomas; and one great-grandchild, Emytt Wade Justice; older brother, Henry Ormsby Wade; wife Sherline; as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, church family, and loving community.

Ronnie was young when he accepted the Lord as his Savior. He was baptized at six years old where he became a member of Roby Baptist Church. He was an active member and helped build the parsonage and new addition to the church.

He was never one for sitting still. He helped create the Roby Fire Department. He was also a charter member of the Northwest Texas County Lions Club. He was recently the recipient of the Melvin Jones Award. He was a cattleman, logger, grocer, butcher, carpenter, and fisherman. He built several homes in our community. Most importantly he was an avid coon hunter with his champion winning dog, Bell. Ronnie defined living life to the fullest and strived to make every day count.

Ronnie never met a stranger. He loved going to the Evening Shade Store where you could find him visiting with everyone enjoying a Pepsi and a Snickers! Ronnie was a friend to each and every person he met always talking and laughing. During the end of the illness, when talking and laughing was difficult, he would still offer a smile and his signature “thumbs up.”

Ronnie was a blessing to his family, friends, and community. The Lord called him home and healed him. He will be greatly missed, but his memory will live on in each and every life he touched.

Every night he wanted to “take a circle”. We know he is “taking a circle” in heaven with Jesus and the loved ones that were waiting for him.

Services were held Saturday June 30, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Roby Baptist Church with Bro. Roger Alford and Bro. Todd Foreman officiating. Burial was in Palace Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Lawrence Chatman, Jr, Ronnie Atterberry, Rusty Friend, Aaron Atterberry, Mike Friend, Bob Cook, Lyman Pittman and David Cook. Honorary Pallbearers were: Don Hathaway, Ray Curtis, Bobby McGuire and Clebert Tudor.