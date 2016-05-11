Ronald “Ronnie” D. Karnes

Ronnie was the son of the late Zelmon and Marjorie Karnes. He was born September 28, 1961 and went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 27, 2017, at the age of 56 years.

On May 15, 1986 he married Rondelle Nesbitt and they had two children.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Glenda Mae.

He leaves behind his wife, Rondelle; daughter Jessica and her husband Roger Edgar; son Jonathan; four grandsons, JD and his wife Liz Edgar, Mason Edgar, Riley Edgar, Ben Edgar; a great-granddaughter Maddie Edgar; sister Kathy Smith; brothers, Bob and his wife Sally Karnes, Randy Karnes; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews; aunts and uncles; in laws Jerry and his wife Lisa Nesbitt; brother in law Jacob Nesbitt; sister in law Carrie and her husband Ron Pierson.

Service for Ronnie was held Thursday, November 30, 2017, at Fox Chapel at 7:30 pm, with Pastor Everett Perkins officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.