Ronny Lee Sevedge

Ronnie Lee Sevedge, age 69, son of Edgar and Lucy (Folk) Sevedge was born January 4, 1947 at Tyrone, Mo. He passed away January 1, 2017 at the Seville Care Center, Salem, Mo.

Ron lived most of his life in the Big Creek, Houston and Tyrone area. After graduation from Houston High School he joined the United States Navy. He served on the USS Independence, and was honorably discharged October 31, 1969.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Ules and Della Sevedge and John and Ethel Folk; his little brother, Edgar Wayne and a nephew, Dennis Roberts.

He is survived by his children, Brad of Licking, Mo. and Kellie of Colorado; three grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon Sevedge of Salem, Mo. and Donna Roberts of Houston, Mo.

Ron touched many lives and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation is Friday, January 6, 2017 from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home with a Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel with Pastor Delbert Campbell officiating. Mr. Sevedge has been cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. His ashes will be buried in Tyrone Cemetery at a later date.