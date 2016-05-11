Rosalie Ellen Brown of Wentzville, MO, passed away Sunday October 14, 2018, at the age of 79. She was born in Granite City, IL on February 23, 1939. Beloved high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years to Billie Dean Brown: cherished daughter of late Carnell and Nancy McIntosh, devoted mother of Debbie (Jim) Orf and Gary (Lori) Brown; loving grandmother of Nick, Brian, and Jason Orf, Chelsea (Logan) Thomas, and Josh, Jacob, Joseph, Meredith, James, John, and Maddison Brown; loving great grandmother of Hayden Alexander Brown, dear sister to Arnold, Ilene, Delores, Betty, Pete, Bobby, Curtis and Larry, treasured friend and mentor to many.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law Dora and W.O. Brown, brothers-in-law John Brown and Lloyd Nelson. Other survivors include sister-in-law Patsy Brown Nelson and husband Zane Caviness, niece Cheri Nelson and husband Steve Kinyon of Michigan, nephew David Nelson of Lebanon and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Rosalie was a successful business owner and talented artist during her working years, operating a beauty shop, ceramics shop, a porcelain doll shop. She also was a director for Mary Kay cosmetics. She also enjoyed making hand-made quilts for her family. Rosalie always balanced her family responsibilities during her multifaceted career and put her God and her family first.

Rosalie was known as a very strong, faithful and loving Christian woman who served as an elder’s wife at Westlake Church of Christ. She was completely devoted to her spiritual and earthly family. A tireless worker for the Lord Jesus Christ, and excellent example to all, she used her humble and loving attitude to teach the gospel to all she came in contact with. She was an excellent example as a Godly wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

Rosalie loved spending time with her family and friends and especially enjoyed cherished little weekend outings with her daughter and grandchildren. Rosalie is now in paradise with her beloved husband Bill and will be immensely missed by all who knew her.

Interment was Friday, October 19, at St. Charles Memorial Garden, next to her beloved husband Bill.