Rose Aleda Wallace, age 83, daughter of Andy and Kate (Fox) Walling was born July 4, 1933 in Eunice, Mo. She passed away April 21, 2017 at Licking Park Manor, Licking, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents and eleven siblings. Rose was the last surviving child of Andy and Kate Walling.

Rose is survived by her husband Carl Wallace of the home in Licking, Mo.; two sons, Ronald Wallace and wife Sheila and Clay Wallace and wife Billi Jo of Licking, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Amber Ramsey and husband Chris, Ryley Wallace and his fiancé Breann Simmerly, Danielle Ice and husband Matthew, Courtney Carmon, Rachel Wallace, Chloe Wallace and Madison Wallace; two great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

She grew up in the Eunice area, graduating 8th grade from a Eunice area school. While at home she worked on the farm and helped her father in his blacksmith shop in Eunice. As she got older she worked at Brown Shoe Company.

Rose married Carl Wallace March 26, 1955 at Boone Creek Baptist Church. To this union two sons were born, Ronald and Clay. She was a stay at home mother for many years while raising her sons. She also worked at Sisk Pharmacy and Jacks Corner Freeze, as the boys got older.

She enjoyed camping at the lakes in Arkansas and southern Missouri with family and friends, where she enjoyed fishing, swimming and boat riding on the lake. Rose also enjoyed quilting in her quilting room and with the ladies at Mt. Vernon schoolhouse in the Oscar community.

Rose spent many years serving the Lord at Boone Creek Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school, directed and taught Vacation Bible School, singing in the choir and served as church secretary for 29 years.

Rose enjoyed visiting with friends and family, but was especially proud of and loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She spent her adult life raising her children and grandchildren on the family farm where she and Carl built many memories and love for each other and those around them.

The family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Texas County Gideons in her memory in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Monday, April 24, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Boone Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Wayne Carrigan officiating. Burial was in Boone Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Ryley Wallace, Chris Ramsey, Greg Hadley, Randy Ingram, David Wallace, Mike Wallace and Eddie Wallace.