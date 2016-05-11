Rose Viola DeWitt passed away in St. Luke’s Hospital on July 9, at the age of 92. She was born in Raymondville, Mo.

Mrs. DeWitt is survived by three sons, Kenneth DeWitt, of Farmington, Tom DeWitt, Houston and Paul DeWitt, Houston; three daughters, Sharon Lee, Roseburge, Oregon, Emma DeWitt, Mountain View, Alice Rose DeWitt, Houston; daughter-in-law, Irene DeWitt, Houston; two brothers, James Lee, Raymondville and Roy Lee, Roseburge, Oregon.

Visitation is July 13, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Funeral service follows at 11 a.m. with Dr. Terry Snelling officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery in Raymondville.

The family requests memorials be made to Rose DeWitt Memorial Fund.