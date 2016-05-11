Roy Lee Britzman, son of the late Amos and Tressie (Arthur) Britzman, was born May 12, 1938 in Bucyrus, Mo. He passed away March 14, 2017 at Richland Care Center, Richland, Mo. after a brief illness. He was 78 years, 10 months and 2 days of age.

Roy grew up in the White Rock Community and attended Houston High School. He married Elaine Metsker March 3, 1958. They just celebrated their 59th anniversary with their special raisin and pecan pie that Elaine made for them every year, sharing the last piece together.

He was saved as a young man and attended the German White Rock church for many years.

After they married they moved to St. Louis, Mo. where he worked for MacDonald Aircraft. The country life called him back home to Richland where he remained until his death. He started his own logging business and drove over the road hauling lumber. Roy started his dozing business and worked until he turned 73. He always said if a job was worth doing you better have new equipment to do it with, and that’s what he did. Roy also enjoyed farming. He thought everyone ought to work at least half a day, the first half or the last half, but should work 12 hours a day.

While the children were young they had a cabin at the lake, where they enjoyed fishing and skiing. Roy bought property on the river and enjoyed making trails, driving back and forth to the river, watching the floaters, fisherman, the deer and turkey. Elaine bought him a new Kubota RTV, with heat and air in the cab; he stayed busy riding the trails every morning and evening. He told Elaine that was his favorite gift ever. He put 15,000 miles on it in three years and it never left the farm.

Roy was a very patient father, he would spend hours teaching and training his children, whether it was fishing, working on the farm, mechanical skills or just life lessons.

Besides his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his brother, Dearl Britzman. Surviving are his loving wife, Elaine, of the home; his children, Carl Britzman and wife Theresa of Lebanon, Mo., Wayne Britzman of Richland, Mo. and Linda Maddux and husband Rex of Springfield, Mo.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Eulene Atterberry and husband Albert, of Richland, Mo.

Roy was a very special man, a loving father and doting grandfather. He leaves a legacy of love for his family and friends.

A graveside service was held Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at White Rock Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.