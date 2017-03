Roy Lee Britzman, age 78, of Richland, Mo. was born May 12, 1938 in Bucyrus, Mo. to Amos and Tressie (Arthur) Britzman. He passed away March 14, 2017 at Richland Care Center, Richland, Mo. Visitation will be held Friday, March 17, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home. Graveside Services are Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Old German Cemetery, Bucyrus, Mo.