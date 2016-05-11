Ruby Duben

Ruby Mae Campbell Duben, age 97, daughter of the late couple Alvin Richardson and Magie (Davenport) Richardson Hart was born January 28, 1920 in Success, MO. She passed away on December 13, 2017 in Houston, MO.

She is preceded in death by her former husband and father of her children, Alvin Glen Campbell, three sisters and one brother, along with an 18 month old baby son, Glen Dale Campbell.

Ruby is survived by two brothers, Pearl “Bud” Richardson of Houston, MO, Carl Richardson of Mtn. Grove, MO; one sister Alma Stabb of Florissant, MO; three daughters, Iretta and husband Gordon Streitenberger, Sr. of Licking, MO, Darlene and husband Sam Elliott of Success, MO and Bonnie Morris of Houston, MO; two sons, Alvin Dean Richardson of Mtn. Grove, MO and Kenneth Campbell and wife Carolyn of Success, MO.

She is also survived by 29 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, 43 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors, especially Christy Johnson of Success, MO and Jillene York of

Neosho, MO.

Last but not least she was preceded in death by her youngest son, James Keith Campbell formerly from Success, MO, and may I add Keith was loved and is missed by all who knew him.

Ruby lived a long life and was always busy doing handwork. She made many quilts for her family. She loved the outdoors and spent many hours planting and growing beautiful plants and flowers. She loved going fishing on a nice warm day, just relaxing and soaking up the sun.

She will be missed by family and friends.

Services were Saturday Dec. 16th, at 2 PM in Success Baptist Church. Pastor Carolyn Campbell officiated with burial in the Old Success Cemetery. Pallbearers were Logan Elliott, Robert Umfress, Robert Campbell, Kenny Campbell, Jason Burch and Kodey Campbell. On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

Memorials may be made to Faith and Hope Church and Success Baptist Church. All arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston, MO.