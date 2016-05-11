Ruby Maye Crawford James, age 100, passed away on February 23, 2018 in Houston, Missouri at Houston House. She was the daughter of Roy and Lola Crawford, and was born in the home of her maternal grandparents Edgar and Emma Tobias Rickard in the Dykes Community on March 11, 1917.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maurice Bert James; sons Maurice E. “Maury” James and Micheal “Mike” B. James; son-in-law, William “Bill” Stringer; sisters, Fern Crawford Coats and Lavina Crawford Ragland; and brother, Elam Crawford.

She is survived by her daughter, Lola James Stringer of Columbia, Mo.; son, Terry James (Janice) of Conway, Ark.; daughters-in-law, Linda James and Jackie James, both of Houston, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Miles James of Houston, Lu James Gunter (Robbie) of Success, John Stringer (Stacy) of Columbia, Leah Stringer Maloney (Scott) of Rocheport, Kimberly James Plumley (Matt) of Conway, Ark., Wesley James (Jamie) of Collierville, Tenn., Becky James Holland (Trey) of Orlando, Fla., Matthew James of Columbia, and Jennifer James Maddox (Josh) of Clara, Mo. In addition, she is survived by 12 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren plus several nieces and nephews.

Ruby was raised on her parents’ farm in the Union area, completed elementary school at Union School, and graduated from Houston High School. She was chosen as the Pineymo Queen in 1937.

She married Maurice B. James on December 26, 1938. She lived most of her life in Texas County. For many years, she and Maurice farmed in the Union and Bendavis areas. Ruby also worked outside the home. She was employed by the shoe factories in Cabool and Mtn. Grove for a few years before working for both the Bank of Houston and Progressive Federal prior to her retirement in 1982.

She moved to her home in Houston in 1991 and lived alone until she moved to Houston House in 2016. She was a long time member of Houston Methodist Church and Union Baptist Church. She was active in the Houston Schools Alumni affairs for many years. In recent years, her primary interests were focused on her immediate and extended family.

The family respectfully suggests that donations be made in her memory to Houston Alumni Association or Houston United Methodist Church, in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home with services beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Rev. Terry Lippstreu officiating. Burial is in Union Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are: Miles James, John Stringer, Wesley James, Matthew James, Robbie Gunter, Scott Maloney, Josh Maddox, and Ken Coats. Honorary Pallbearers are: Bob Coats, Trey Holland, Matt Plumley.