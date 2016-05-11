Ruth Jean Courtney

Ruth Courtney, age 83, daughter of Andy and Kate (Fox) Walling was born July 4, 1933 in Eunice, Mo. She went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2017 in Licking, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Max Courtney; one son, Terry; and 10 siblings.

She is survived by one daughter, Phyllis Hadley and husband Greg; one grandson, CW Hadley and wife Jessica; 3 great-grandchildren; one twin sister, Rose Wallace; and numerous other family members.

On December 31, 1953 Ruth married her long-time friend and love of her life, Maxwell Courtney at Glad Tidings Church in Eunice, Mo.

During Max’s time in the military their first child was born, Terry Wayne Courtney on April 12, 1955. Ruth and Max lost their first child shortly after birth, but Ruth gave birth to a daughter, Phyllis Jean Courtney on November 27, 1956 in Houston, Mo.

Ruth served alongside Max in the ministry. It wasn’t just his ministry it was theirs. They served the Lord faithfully in 11 congregations over 60 years. During that time, she truly loved ministering to children and her greatest joy was to teach Children’s Church. She touched many children’s lives and helped point them to the loving Savior Jesus Christ.

In 1993 Max and Ruth retired to Licking, Mo. after pastoring in Springfield, Mo. for seven years. While retired they ran a discount store together, “Courtney’s Bargain Outlet”. Their retirement was short-lived as they were called to pastor at the New Life Free Will Baptist Church in Licking, Mo. for a second time. They pastored there from 1997 to 2007. In 2007 they founded a small mission church, Hilltop Free Will Baptist Church, in Houston, Mo. with a group of believers whom they loved dearly.

Ruth and Max were the best of friends and did everything together. Besides their ministry, they loved Bluegrass music. She didn’t play an instrument, but she thoroughly enjoyed listening to musicians play and sing, often humming and tapping her toes.

Ruth enjoyed crocheting, quilting and sewing, spending many hours creating gifts for friends and family.

She also loved to can, although she did not have a green thumb and depended on others to supply her with vegetables and fruits to be canned and used year round.

After Max passed away Ruth went to live at the Senior Housing in Licking. While there she made a wonderful friend, Marjorie Gann. They spent many hours together, laughing, telling stories, doing projects, watching Wheel of Fortune, and playing games. Usually if you saw one of them you saw the other.

Ruth was a special lady, a true helpmate to her husband, walking alongside him while ministering to the needs of the people in their congregations. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, and Sister and will be missed by all those who knew her and loved her.

Services were held Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Bro. Darius Wentz and CW Hadley officiating. Burial was in Licking City Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Ronald Wallace, David Barker, Clay Wallace, Donnie Ingram, Jason Ingram and Chris Ramsey.