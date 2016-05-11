Samuel Paul Frame, age 95, was born April 5, 1921 near the Tyrone area to William and Melva Belle (Zentz) Frame. He passed away February 17, 2017 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo.

His family lived in a log cabin near Tyrone after they moved here from Kansas. His Dad built the current farm house that the Frame family has lived in since 1912. The house was built with pine trees blown over by a tornado near Big Creek, Mo.

He was united in marriage to Melba Rose Church on September 27, 1941 near Tyrone, Mo. They enjoyed 65 years in the Tyrone area with a brief stay in Arkansas. During this union nine children were born, Gleneta, Nelson, Murlene, Roberta, John, Paul, Paula, Carla and Kenneth.

Paul was saved at the Tyrone Baptist Church and baptized in the Jacks Fork River. He was a faithful member of the Tyrone Baptist Church for several years.

As a young boy Paul worked for the Highway Department shoveling gravel out of the back of a truck. He also worked for Virgil Rees in Tyrone making some of the first pallets in Missouri.

Paul served in the United States Army during WWII from March 20, 1945 until he was honorably discharged August 20, 1946. Paul sailed on the Peyton Randolph before serving in Italy, Switzerland, and Germany. In Germany, Paul was ultimately assigned to drive top brass to inspect German prisons.

Once back home, Paul ran a sawmill in Tyrone, Mo. before working for DFA a few years. Later, Paul drove a school bus for the Houston School District, retiring after 13 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Melba Rose; three sisters, Dorothy Mae, Edna Anna and Dora Margaret; two brothers, Monty Melvin and Howard William; a great-grandson, CJ Holloway; and a son in law, James “Sonny” Preston.

Paul is survived by his children, Gleneta Lane and husband Jamie of Mtn. Grove, Mo., Nelson Frame of Tyrone, Mo., Murlene Preston of Cabool, Mo., Roberta Geisler and husband Richard of Tyrone, Mo., John Frame and wife Kim of Peoria, Ill., Paul G. Frame of East Peoria, Ill., Paula Frame of Tyrone, Mo., Carla Dowden and husband David of Mtn. Grove, Mo. and Kenneth Frame and wife Tammy of Elk Creek, Mo.; 28 grandchildren, numerous great and great great-grandchildren and many other family members.

Paul enjoyed coon hunting, and was an avid turkey and deer hunter. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Family suggests donations to Tyrone Cemetery, in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Delbert Gayer officiating. Burial was in Tyrone Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Clay Ashworth, Samuel Frame, Jason Frame, KJ Frame, Barry Dowden, Richie Geisler, Dylan Dowden and Reston Rutz.