Sandra Kay Bartimus Morse

Sandra Kay Bartimus, daughter of John and Margaret (Bane) Bartimus, was born on October 27, 1957, in Dennison, Ohio, and passed away on March 31, 2017, in Springfield, Mo., following a massive heart attack.

Sandra was a member of the New Life Free Will Baptist Church in Licking, Mo.

Sandra grew up in the Raymondville area. She attended Raymondville Elementary and graduated from Houston High School in 1976. She and her mother moved to Licking and Sandra worked at Rawlings for many years. Sandra loved to travel and on one of her many bus tours, she met her future husband. She and Floyd Morse were married and lived in Spokane, Wash. until Floyd passed away in November 2014. Floyd was very active in the Masonic Lodge and together they traveled to many activities that revolved around his Masonic duties and Sandra made many friends in that organization.

Sandra had a quick wit and loved to joke and laugh. She was a unique and challenging individual! She also loved to shop and talk on the phone. Sandra’s claim to fame was that she knew and could name the capitals of every state and country in the world!

Sandra was a friend to many and considered so many her good friends. She was outgoing and kept in touch with her friends and relatives from all over by phone. She knew lots of Licking and Houston residents and enjoyed visiting with all those she knew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd; her brothers, John Jr., David, Danny and Max; sisters, Katherine, Wanda, Marjorie, and Alice. Surviving are her two brothers, Ross and wife Candy, of Ebro, Florida, and Roy of Springfield, Mo., and many nieces and nephews. Also left behind to miss her are her many friends and acquaintances, especially her girls at Stagecoach Realty, Lena, Cookie and Janice who spent most mornings drinking coffee with Sandra when she stopped in to visit and went on to ride with Lena as she looked at property; her shopping buddy, Sue Hadley; and the entire Holder family, whom she considered to be her “other family” after her mother passed away. We spent many hours with Sandra, both together and on the phone. We offered advice when she asked and sometimes when she didn’t.

Memorials may be made to Allen Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Brother Darius Wentz officiating. Burial was in Allen Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Terry Holder, Warren Livingston, Shelby Breedlove, Dan Vandivort Mack Driesel and Howard Blankenship.