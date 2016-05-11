Sgt. Michael Randall Hood

Michael Randall Hood, age 54, was born February 11, 1964 in Los Angeles, California. He was the son of Miyoshi Umeki Hood and Randall Hood.

He was blessed throughout his life with a brotherhood of many friends. In 2011, after a lifetime as an adoptive only child, Michael received the best Christmas gift by meeting his biological sister Julie Mulligan and uncle George Valois. But the greatest family that entered Michael’s life was his children: Athena Miyoshi Hood, Nicholas Pierce Hood, and Anthony Sean Everett Hood. The joy of fatherhood was a role that he cherished the most and he was incredibly proud of all three of his beautiful babies.

Commonly known as Officer Mike, Michael was a Sergeant for the Licking Police Department in Licking, Missouri, and was with the department for over 14 years. Michael considered the police department of Licking and the surrounding departments his family and he was fully committed to supporting his brothers in blue and the City of Licking.

Mike moved from West Hollywood, California to Licking, Missouri, in 1998 not just for the clear rivers and lush green hills, but because of the people. He loved the community of Licking and took great personal pride in protecting the people of Licking. He especially loved connecting with the children of the Licking R-VIII School District. Mike’s world revolved around sporting events for his kids. For almost every home game, he could be found in his favorite spot on the bleachers, usually cheering very loudly for not just his own favorite athlete, but for all of his Wildcats. He loved the Steeler’s football team and World Cup soccer. Often during the season, he could be found watching the game with his boys and Athena.

Michael’s humor, sarcasm, wit and unending knowledge of movie trivia were infectious personal traits that always left a lasting effect on all who came in contact with him. He loved his kids, his job, and his community. He was not only a good police officer, but was a good man.

In September of 2007, Michael accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior and was baptized in the Christian faith. Michael passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018. When he died, he died knowing that his children love him and that everyone else loves him too.

He is preceded in death by his mother Miyoshi Umeki Hood and father Randall Hood. He is survived by his beloved three children Athena, Nicholas, and Anthony, all of Licking; his sister Julie Mulligan and uncle George (Sherry) Valois, of California; and his best friend of 47 years Sean (Susan) Supple, of Licking.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Licking High School with Pastor James Miller officiating. Memorial contributions for the Hood children may be made at Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.