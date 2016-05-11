Shelba Jean Curtis, of Slater MO, formerly of Plato, MO passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at the age of 81.

She was born May 5, 1937 in Mooney Hollow, near Licking, MO to the late Robert “Bob” Williams and Margaret Caroline “Maggie” (Buckner) Williams.

She married Orval Leo Curtis of Duke, MO. They were divorced.

Shelba worked at Central Kitchen at Fort Leonard Wood until her retirement. She was a member of New Life Ministries at Evening Shade.

Shelba will be greatly missed by her surviving children which includes one son, Daniel Leo “Danny” Curtis and wife, Nadra (White) Curtis and one daughter, Toni Marlene (Curtis) Todd and husband, Joe; grandchildren, Katherine Ashley (Curtis) James and husband, Joe, Clinton Joe Todd and wife Tanji (Sparks), Eric Lane Todd and wife, Catrina (Heath), and Susie Kennedy and husband, Billy; great grandchildren, Tyler Todd, Shay Todd, Maggie Todd, Tenlei Todd, Kelsey Todd, Aarika Todd, Liam Todd, JD James, Jesse James, and Alyssa Kennedy. She is preceded in death by her sister, Donna Lou (Williams) Curtis; father, Daniel Williams; as well as her parents and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A visitation was held on Friday, June 22 from 6-8 PM at Fox Funeral Home in Licking. The funeral service was held on Saturday, June 23 at 4 PM at Fox Funeral Home with interment to follow at Mitchell Cemetery. The service was officiated by Pastor Judy Routh. Pallbearers were Clinton Todd, Eric Todd, Joe James, Chris Medlock, Ray Curtis, and Mark Curtis.