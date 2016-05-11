Shirley Ann Hoth, age 83, was born in St. Louis, MO on March 22, 1935 to Hazel (Obermueller) and Bill Holliday. She passed away August 9, 2018 at Cox South Hospital, surrounded by her family and God’s glory.

She grew up in St. Louis, MO where she met the love of her life Erwin Hoth; they were married July 5, 1952. She continued to live in St. Louis and assist in their business. In 1963 they had a son, Michael and in 1964 a daughter, Christy. In 1968 they bought some property in the Ellis Prairie community and began building homes. Later on a friendship with Clydie and Bud Evans led to a business in the sewing industry. Shirley enjoyed the time with what she called her girls.

In 2006 she moved with her son to the Marshfield area where she lived until her death.

Shirley enjoyed her flowers and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Erwin. Shirley is survived by her son Mike Hoth and wife Tammy of Marshfield, MO; daughter Christy Hoth of Mtn. Grove, MO; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Whitney, Hannah, Shirley Ann, Matthew and Erika; six great-grandchildren, Charles, Hayden, Danika, Liliana, Michael and Evan.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Ellis Prairie Cemetery in lieu of flowers. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

Services were held Monday August 13, 2018 at 12:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Durwin Kicker officiating. Burial was in Ellis Prairie Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: John Novotny, Jacob Minor, Charles Creech, Hayden Creech, Mason Creech and Don Burwell.