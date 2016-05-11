It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Ann Williams announces her passing on Thursday, September 27th, 2018, at the age of 82 years.

Shirley was born to Orville and Nona (née Ramsey) Roberts on September 22nd, 1936, and spent most of her life in Texas County. She graduated from Houston High School in 1954 and married Ernest Eugene (Gene) Williams in that same year. Together, Gene and Shirley created a loving home for their three children: Steve, Beverly, and Linda. Having her family under the same roof was Shirley’s greatest joy. Sunday meals -dessert and laughter included- were appreciated by all. Holidays were especially wonderful, and she always cooked and baked enough to feed the entire community. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family, always putting their needs ahead of hers. Shirley loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She could never say no to a little one’s request for an extra helping of dessert.

For many years, Shirley worked in the health care field, including time at TCMH, Houston House, and in-home facilities. In later years, she provided care in her home to numerous children who all lovingly referred to her as ‘Grandma Shirley’ and remained close to her.

Shirley loved her church family; she was a member of the Northside Baptist Church and attended as long as her health permitted.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, an infant granddaughter, Kristy Dawn Williams, and sisters, Nadine Bushong and Sharon Gardner.

She is survived by her husband, Gene; son, Steve Williams and his wife, Rita, of Houston; her daughter, Bev Fringer, and husband, Miles, of Houston; and Linda Moore and her husband, Rich, of O’Fallon, Illinois. Her grandchildren include: Stephany Vesely and husband, Kyle, of Springfield, MO; Jared Clark of Seattle WA; Tyler Williams and wife, Sarah, of Houston; Jamie Altman and husband, Billy, Houston; and Kristen and Erynne Moore of O’Fallon, Il. Shirley is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Jordan, Madison, and Gracyn Vesely; Gavin and Arabella Altman; and Marshall and Reid Williams. She is survived by her sister, Carol Chilton, of Licking; her brother-in-law, Jim Gardner of Republic, MO; her brothers, Bill Roberts and David (Linda) Roberts, of Licking; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley will be missed beyond words but her family is thankful that she is free from pain.

John 14:3: “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”

Memorials may be made to Arthurs Creek Cemetery. To express online condolences go to www.evansfh.com.

Services to be held Wednesday October 3, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Northside Baptist Church with Wesley Wallace and Pastor Mac McCully officiating. Burial was in Arthurs Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Miles Fringer, Rich Moore, Tyler Williams, Kyle Vesely, Jared Clark, Bill Altman, Curtis Hubbs and Mike Motzkus.