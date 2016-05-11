Shirley Gean Lusby

Shirley Gean (Page) Lusby passed away at the age of 72 on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

She was born on May 21, 1944, in Waynesville, Mo. to Paul and Marjorie Page.

She was united in marriage to Doyt E. Lusby on April 17, 1976, at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo.

Shirley was a member of the Raymondville Methodist Church at Raymondville, Mo.

She enjoyed reading and gardening. Most of all, she loved visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry, father and mother.

She is survived by three children: Jeff of Arkansas, Lydia of Texas, and Michael of Missouri; seven grandchildren: Kelsey, Troy, Hollie, Heather, Susanna, Stephanie, and Austin; three great-grandchildren; four siblings: Sharlene, Sue, Ron, and Sandy; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Shirley will be missed by all who knew her.

Service for Mrs. Lusby was held Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Fox Chapel with Pastor Gary Carter and Pastor Maggie Kraemer officiating. Interment was in Licking Cemetery. Pallbearers were Shane Haley, C.P. Wilson, Wesley Wilson, Adam Stack, Robert Krewson and Dustin Anderson.

Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.