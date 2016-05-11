Shirley June DeWitt, age 75, was born March 7, 1942 to Herschel and Violet (Garrison) DeWitt in Raymondville, Mo. She went to be with the Lord October 27, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a step father, Artie Ray; sister, Martha Sue and a niece, Brette DeWitt. Surviving are two sisters, Louise and Steve Baker of Black Cannon City, Ariz. and Dorothy DeWitt of Houston, Mo.; brother, Gene DeWitt and wife Carole of Raymondville, Mo.

Shirley attended school at Raymondville 1st through the 5th grade, spent 6th grade at Friendship and attended 7th and 8th grade at Tyrone.

Shirley accepted Christ at an early age and enjoyed attending church. She loved eating out and going no place in particular until a car wreck stopped all her fun time. She has resided in nursing homes since 1999. Shirley was at Licking Park Manor and later moved to Houston House in 2012.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Houston House, Three Rivers Hospice, Shawn and Lana Brown, Linda Evans and Evans Funeral Home for the special care to our sister, aunt and great aunt.

The family respectfully suggests that memorials be made to Tyrone Cemetery in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence, go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Lynn Gayer and Delbert Gayer officiating. Burial was in Tyrone Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Gene DeWitt, Richard Geisler, Richard Hall, Steve Southworth, Shane Rowden and Jay York. Honorary Pallbearers were: Dorothy DeWitt, Nicolle Edwards and Margaret Rowden.