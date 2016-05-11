Sterling L. Huff, Sr., son of the late Roy K. and Clara Huff, was born May 19, 1936 in Success, Mo. Surrounded by his loved ones, he went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2017.
He was united in marriage to Millideen Bates on December 8, 1956. They celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary last year.
Sterling was saved at an early age and maintained it all his life. He and Millideen were active members of the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Licking. Sterling was instrumental in constructing the new building on 63 Highway, which he considered to be his most meaningful accomplishment. Along with his family, the church and his brothers and sisters in Christ were most important to him.
In addition to being known for his dedication to the church, Sterling was a long-time employee at Friend Lumber Company, where he greeted everyone with generosity and respect.
He is survived by his wife, Millideen Huff of the home; four sons: Sterling Huff, Jr. (Kerri) of Springfield, Mo., Scott Huff (Linda) of Licking, Steven Huff of Licking, and Stanley Huff (Tonya) of Licking, Mo.; sisters Beverly James of Houston, Mo., Karen Foxworthy of Houston, Mo. and Patricia Douglas of Miami, Ok.; brother Gary Huff of Houston, Mo.; six grandchildren: John (Cassidy) Huff, James (Brandi) Huff, Sterling Q. Huff, Skyler Huff, Haley Huff and Ty Huff; great-grandchildren Parker Huff, Penelope Huff, Maddisyn Huff and Alyvia Huff; and many other beloved relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Terry Huff, who was killed in Vietnam, and his daughter-in-law, Sabrina.
Everyone that knew Sterling considered him a Godly and giving man. He is deeply loved and will be forever missed.
Services for Mr. Huff were Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor David Jett officiating. Interment was in the Licking Cemetery. Pallbearers were Sterling’s grandchildren, John Huff, James Huff, Sterling Q. Huff, Ty Huff, Skyler Huff and Haley Huff.
Online condolences may be made at foxfh.net. All arrangements were under the direction of Fox Funeral Home.
Sterling L. Huff, Sr.
Sterling L. Huff, Sr., son of the late Roy K. and Clara Huff, was born May 19, 1936 in Success, Mo. Surrounded by his loved ones, he went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2017.
I’m so sorry for your loss.
We are sending our prayers and condolences to the family and Friends Sterling was a blessed and awesome Friend that I will forever cherish and he was a gentleman and full of life him and his wife Millideen are the sweetest couple I had a pleasure of knowing and his 4 Son`s are sweetest people anybody could ever have been blessed with there kindness . Millideen Sterling Jr and Scott and,Steven and Stanley. I am sorry I can’t be there for you all My Prayers are with you all.Love and prayers your Friend
Sheila Loughridge Swallow.
I’m so sorry for your loss Millideen, Sterling , Jr. Scott, Steven , Stanley. & Families . Mr. Huff was such a kind & Friendly Man. May God give you all a Peace that passes All Understanding….Love from: Janice Mooney Morton
We are so sorry to hear of Bro. Sterlings passing, we thought so much of him, our prayers are with all the family.
A Godly man, teacher and friend. He will be missed.