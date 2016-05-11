Steven Ray Carter, age 56, son of Vearn and Freda (McKee) Carter was born September 21, 1960 in Houston, MO. He passed away on May 17, 2017 in Columbia, MO.

Steve attended school in Success and Houston graduating in 1978.

He was preceded in death by his parents Vearn and Freda.

He is survived by his wife Teresa, one daughter Brandie Lynn Johnson and husband Daniel of Gilliam, MO; one wonderful grandchild Thomas Johnson; 5 brothers, Oscar and Faith of Eldon, MO, David and Tonya Carter of Bucyrus, MO, Randy and Katy Carter of Bucyrus, MO, Harvey Carter of Salem, MO and Gary Carter of New Haven, MO; and many more family members and friends. One very special friendship that began in High School was Chuck Boone; they were an inseparable pair so much so that many thought they were brothers.

In November of 1978 he joined the Air Force. This was the beginning of 14 years of traveling. He married Teresa Boone on November 17, 1979, beginning her life as a military wife, often going to the many places Steve was deployed to. He was stationed in FL, MO and then overseas, back to Arkansas for four years and then to Turkey, where their daughter Brandie was born 1991. Steve served during Desert Storm seeing some combat. He was a willing soldier fighting for his country and serving it well, honorable discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1992.

Coming back to the United States, he and Teresa settled in Mtn. Grove, MO, and he worked in a factory and as manager of a convenience store. They moved to Slater, MO and he worked as a correctional officer there.

Steve had a few favorite activities, playing computer games and fishing. However there was one thing he always loved and had time for and that was his daughter and grandson Thomas.

He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed by the many that knew and loved him.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Children Hospital, 4400 Clayton Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110, Attn: Donation Department. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Monday May 22, 2017 from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home; a Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Inurnment with full military honors will be in Pine Lawn Cemetery.