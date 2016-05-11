Susan Helen (Delver) Moyer, 83, was born August 13, 1935 in Denver, Colorado to Wilbur and Helen (Newcomb) Delver. She died on October 6, 2018 at her home in Houston, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Her survivors include her children, Michael Moyer of Houston, Missouri, Matthew Moyer of Sherwood, Arkansas and Monica Bolin of Rockwall, Texas.

Susan grew up and attended high school at Holly, Colorado graduating in 1953. She was married to Robert Houston Moyer in 1953 in Ratone, New Mexico who resides in Cabool, Missouri. They were ranchers in Texas County, Missouri for nearly 50 years, and realtors for decades.

In lieu of flowers, Sue loved all animals. Any donations in her name to a local animal shelter or animal related beneficial organization would be appreciated. Visitation will be held Thursday October 11, 2018 from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home with a Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.