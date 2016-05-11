Funeral services for Susan Kay Summers, 57, of Livingston, Texas were held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 17, 2017 at the Cochran Funeral Home Chapel in Livingston, Texas with Bro. Rod Averitt officiating.

Susan was born November 30, 1959 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri to parents, Don Krewson and Beverly (Cotton) Krewson of Licking, Missouri. She went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 13, 2017 at her home surrounded by family.

Susan was a gracious servant to all that she came into contact with and embodied Christ with her words and actions. She loved all her children and continually put their needs above her own. She cherished, loved and provided the foundation by which her granddaughters, not yet known to them, will carry her legacy into their generation. Susan prized her marriage to her husband of 25 years; they enjoyed traveling, cooking in “Susan’s Pavilion”, raising and loving cows, pigs and chickens. Flowers bloomed and gardens grew bounty in her presence.

She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Ted Summers of Livingston, Texas; son, Dustin Kinder and wife, Ashley of Fort Worth, Texas; son, Ryan Kinder and wife, Kandace of Tyler, Texas; daughter, Stephanie Summers of Katy, Texas; step-son, Shane Summers of Athens, Texas; step-son, Tegan Summers and wife, Norma of Houston, Texas; step-son, John Mizell and wife, Jennifer of Pearland, Texas; grandson, Ashton Summers of Huntsville, Texas; granddaughter, Sierra Summers of Katy, Texas; granddaughter, Tatum Kinder of Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughter, Peyton Kinder of Fort Worth, Texas; and granddaughter, Karter Kinder of Tyler, Texas; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were Dustin Kinder, Ryan Kinder, Ashton Summers, Matthew Murphy, John Mizell, and Jason Ciolkosz. Internment followed the services in the Mt. Rose Cemetery in Livingston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Pre-Born; PO Box 78221; Indianapolis, Indiana 46278; www.missionpreborn.com