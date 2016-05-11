Sylvia Brown, 95, was born June 13, 1921 at Ellington, Missouri to Chap Wilburn Chitwood and Lillie Mae (Randolph) Chitwood. She passed away April 28, 2017 at Houston House in Houston, Missouri.

Sylvia was married to Elwood Brown on September 2, 1962 at Sweetwater Church in Ellington, Missouri.

She was a kind and caring lady, she loved taking care of children, going to church, listening to gospel music, coloring and putting puzzles together. Sylvia worked 20+ years in the laundry department at Ft. Leonard Wood. Everyone who knew Sylvia, knew that you would always be greeted with a big hug and kiss. She was a member of the New Life Freewill Baptist Church in Licking.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a sister, Aileen Widger-Hart and two brothers, Claude Chitwood and John Chitwood.

Among those surviving, are numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Service for Mrs. Brown was held May1, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Fox Chapel with Pastor Darius Wentz officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Chitwood Cemetery at Ellington, Missouri.

Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.