Teddy Lee Fryman

Teddy L. Fryman, son of the late Harold and Patty (Hattie) Fryman, was born October 11, 1951 in Mattoon, Illinois and passed on December 17, 2016 at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Missouri.

He had ten brothers and ten sisters.

Ted served in the U.S. Army for four years as a heavy equipment operator and was honorably discharged.

He was married and divorced and had two sons, Jimmy and Brian in Mattoon, Illinois. In 1983 Ted moved to Plato, Missouri and lived the next fifteen years there. In 2013, he moved to Licking, Missouri where he lived the remainder of his life.

Ted enjoyed his days fishing, hunting and watching TV. He will be greatly missed and always have a place in the hearts of those who knew him. Fly High.

No services are planned. Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All local arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.