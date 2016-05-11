Tedi MacKendrick (Burrell) died peacefully in her home on December 21, 2017 in Licking, Missouri at the age of 55.

Tedi is survived by her parents, Charles and Eleena Burrell; husband, Rodger MacKendrick; children, Katrina Holland and Kendra Bollinger; siblings, Luke, Casey and John Burrell; and grandchild Grant Holland. She is preceded in death by Una and Frank Bibb (in-laws) and Lila Cook (aunt).

Tedi was born on July 23, 1962 in Cottonwood, Arizona to Charles and Eleena Burrell. She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1980. She married Rodger, in Littleton, Colorado on August 24, 1982. The two welcomed two children Katrina (1984) and Kendra (1988). Tedi was a devoted mother; and raised her children as a military wife in many states and overseas.

Tedi worked as a med-tech for almost two decades at Houston House in Houston, Missouri. She enjoyed her work and co-workers and took pride in caring for others. In her down time she enjoyed spending time with her children, parents, husband and dogs.

Tedi loved quilting! She made quilts for her children, friends, and family. Anyone who received one of her quilts regarded it as a very special gift, knowing it was made with love and care. She was an active member of the Piney River Quilt Guild and was vice president in 2016. Tedi had several friends in the quilting community that she loved dearly.

At a later date the family will host a celebration of life for all those who knew and loved Tedi. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.