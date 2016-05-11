Thelma Jean Wallace

Thelma Jean (Buckner) Wallace, daughter of Hugh L and Mattie F. (Bray) Buckner was born December 22, 1929 in St. Louis, Mo. She passed away May 31, 2017 at her home in Licking, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Manuel Buckner; her half sisters, Roberta Vaughn and Neppie Williams; a half brother, Joe Merryman and her grandson, Steven Wallace.

She married Charles Lawson Wallace on May 1, 1947 in Salem, Arkansas. She is survived by her husband, Charles; her daughter, Carolyn and six sons: Charles, Terry, Hugh, Timothy, Robert and Bill; her sister, Betty Hamby; fourteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Thelma grew up in the Licking area and attended Licking High School.

Her greatest joy was her family and children. She loved to cook and bake and she worked on the tow-boats as a cook until she was 70. She was a life member of the VFW and enjoyed people. She found something good in everyone and everything. We will miss her.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association instead of flowers.