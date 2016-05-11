Mrs. Thelma Jean Wallace, age 87, passed away May 31, 2017 at her home in Licking, MO. She was born December 22, 1929 in St. Louis, MO to Hugh Lewis and Mattie Francis (Bray) Buckner. Per her wishes she was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date by her family. She is survived by her children; Terry, Bill, Charles, Robert, Timothy, Hugh and Carolyn Wallace and a sister, Betty Hamby.