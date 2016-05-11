Thelma Marie Hildebrand McDowell, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 24,2017, in Orangevale, Cal. surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Evening Shade, Texas County, Missouri, June 9, 1925 to William Jasper and Sadie Alice (Barnhart) Hildebrand.

In 1943, she married her high school sweetheart, Vurtis Harold McDowell, lasting 57 years before he passed away in 1999. Thelma recently lived in Middletown, Lake County, Cal. where she resided for 41 years. Prior to this the McDowell family resided in Bakersfield for over 35 years.

She is survived by sons: Ronald (Lynette), Larry (Denise), Dale (Esther), Vurtis Lynn (Ioanie), Troy (Carol); son-in-law, James Spears; and brother, Lorin (Georgette) Hildebrand. She leaves a living legacy of 24 grandchildren. 67 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great-granddaughters.

Thelma was a faithful member of the LDS church and spent many years in leadership and teaching positions within the Women’s Relief Society and youth organizations. She performed many loving acts of service to family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, fishing, playing games and was an amazing cook- no one left her table hungry. She especially enjoyed sharing her talents with her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Vurtis; daughter Teresa M. Spears; grandsons, Darin and Caleb McDowell; brother, Lindsay Hildebrand; and sisters, Pearl Pruitt and Lela Smith Hemingway.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 12:30-1:30 PM with services immediately ollowing at 2:00 PM – Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary Chapel, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, CA 93306