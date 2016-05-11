Theresa Mae Bates, age 55, daughter of Shirley Ann (Quinn) and Charles Leroy Bates, Sr., was born March 30, 1961 in Chicago, Ill. She passed away January 31, 2017 in Elmhurst, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Sr. on June 28, 1998; her mother, Shirley on February 17 2011; and her brother, Charles Jr. on November 4, 2012.

She is survived by one brother, Robert Bates and wife Jamie and their daughter Samantha of Melrose Park, Ill.; and a host of family and friends.

Theresa grew up in Elmhurst, Ill. and graduated from York High School. At 24, she started her career at Hassett Express where she gained many friends who became her second family. She worked as a Compliance and Logistics Supervisor.

Theresa enjoyed traveling and was known for her many adventurous stories. Her favorite places to visit included Missouri, Tennessee, and Florida. It was always known that her road trips would consist of her niece, Sprees, and terrible singing.

Theresa’s family was the most important thing to her. She also had a special place in her heart for her puppy, Foster. She always put others before herself and never once asked for anything in return.

Theresa had a great sense of humor and always looked at the glass as half-full. Her positivity always carried through to others. She was a wonderful sister, aunt, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services were held Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Bill Walker officiating. Burial was in Ellis Prairie Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Joe Bates, Gary Flesner, Jesse Wilson, Roy Bates, Jr., Stephen Bates, Mickey Wilson, Earl Chambers and Brandon McBroom.