Thomas E. Hall

Thomas Eugene Hall, son of the late Thomas Marion Hall and Margerite (Harkey) Hall of California, was born January 1, 1940 in Los Angeles, California. He passed away April 5, 2017 at his home in Licking, Missouri at the age of 77.

He served in the Navy from 1957 to 1961, where he worked on a boiler-ship. Tom was a carpenter by trade.

He loved watching football and eating good food. His favorite thing to do was go fishing, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Kandy K. Hall of Licking, Missouri; children, Zachary Hall and Donna Hall of Los Angeles, California, Kalen Hall and Haley Hall of Licking, Missouri, Alisa (Jim) Heidbrink of Bland, Missouri and Erik Burle of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Darlene (Sal) Juarez; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Jessica Hall.

Memorial service for Mr. Hall will be Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Fox Chapel with Micheal Kane officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.