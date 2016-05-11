Tommy Louis Sutton, age 59 son of Oscar and Deloris J. Simon Sutton was born October 28, 1958 in St. Louis, Missouri. He passed away October 11, 2018 at his home in Success, Missouri.

He grew up in Success, Missouri area and graduated from Houston High School in 1977.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Oscar Sutton and a half brother, John Spurlock.

He is survived by one son, Brian Sutton and wife Jennifer; two daughters, Chandra Sutton and Alanna Wolf; grandchildren, Michael Louis Sutton, Jared Sutton, David Sutton, Kaden Politte, Nathan Sutton, Cherokee Sutton, Jaymes Sutton, John Klossner, Tristan George, Jeromie Thomas George, Victor Sutton, Dakota Wolf, Jonah Wolf, Darla Wolf and three grandbabies on the way; a brother Danny Sutton and half brother Bob Ward; and several other family members and friends.

Tommy was a roofer, home builder and Jack of all Trades. He worked hard and sacrificed for his family, always considering their needs before his. He was a giving man, never turning anyone away, trying to give a helping hand in any way possible.

Tommy loved to be outdoors, enjoying many hours fishing and hunting.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorials may be made to Ellis Prairie Cemetery. Go to www.evansfh.com to leave an online condolence.

A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday October 16, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Ellis Prairie Cemetery with Wesley Wallace officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.