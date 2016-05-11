Tony Ray Shelton was born April 26, 1950 to Ray Lester and Doris V. (Rauscher) Shelton at Ellis Prairie, Mo. He passed away April 1, 2017 in St. Louis, Mo.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leonard Shelton and step-father, Herman Mitchell.

Tony’s parents ran and operated the Ellis Prairie Store and Post Office. He and his bothers Lester and Leonard grew up there with strong ties to extended family and community. Tony attended Ellis Prairie School then attended Success when the two consolidated. He graduated from Houston High School in 1968. He was baptized at Ellis Prairie in 1965.

After the death of his dad, Tony enlisted in the Marines, December 1969. Tony was honorably discharged in 1971. After serving in Vietnam he received the Purple Heart medal, the Combat Action ribbon, the National Defense Service medal, the Vietnam Service medal with 2 stars, a Vietnam Campaign medal and a Rifle Marksman badge.

After returning home he worked as a concrete finisher. He married Karen Wright on August 17, 1985. While Tony was working for Howard’s construction road crew, he was severely injured in an accident in April of 1996. He was able to help his family and friends cope with his injuries by making jokes and cutting up. He would make up stories to explain to children what happened to him.

Tony was also an avid women’s league bowling fan (you all can imagine his growl of B.S. here) or at least Karen and LeAn would like to hope so. They drug him all over the country to tournaments and every Monday night to Cabool bowl to torment all the league ladies. Everywhere he went Tony would say, “I’m from Ellis Prairie, you know where that is?”

He rode patrol through Ellis Prairie every day the sun shined, at least twice a day on his four wheeler checking up on family and friends. In fact the whole community and mailman were up in arms last summer when he was pulled over by the state patrol. He was known by all as the mayor of Ellis Prairie. Tony loved the Prairie and the Prairie loved him. If nothing else, Tony leaves his three sons, family and friends with a legacy of courage, strength, a sense of humor and faith in God to overcome any obstacle in your path.

Tony is survived by his wife, Karen of their home; three sons, Tony Shelton, Jr. and wife Kristina of Vieques, Puerto Rico, Josh Shelton and wife Jennifer and Scotty Shelton of Ellis Prairie, Mo.; grandchildren, Eva, Liliana, Devin, Dillon, Davney, Serenity, Forrest and Maddison; his brother, Lester Shelton and wife Annetta; sister-in-law, Caroyln Shelton of Ellis Prairie, Mo.; step brothers, Lloyd Mitchell of Mountain Grove, Mo. and Johnnie Mitchell and wife Lora of Warsaw, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tony will be remembered for his jokes, smiles and love for his family. We are going to deeply miss the sound of his laughter and his four -wheeler whizzing by.

Services were Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Ellis Prairie Baptist Church. Gary Davenport and Kevin White officiated with burial in the Ellis Prairie Cemetery. Pallbearers were Carl Shelton, Bill Shelton, Jerrod Spencer, Chad Spencer, Shawn Johnson and Levi Stallcup; Honorary Pallbearers were Bruce Holland, Jeff Shelton, Steve Stallcup and Bill Nemyer. Memorials may be made to Ellis Prairie Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home and on line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.