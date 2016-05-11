Tonya Diane (Fitzgerald) Edwards

October 4, 2016

Tonya Edwards, 37, of Houston, MO passed away September 30, 2016. No service is planned at this time. Cremation arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Fox Funeral Home.

  1. Judy Rhodes | November 27, 2016 at 6:04 am | Reply

    I miss you very much and ALWAYS&FOREVER in my life rest in peace SISSY

