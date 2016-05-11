Travis Bradshaw

Travis Maloyd Bradshaw, age 45, of Sparta, Missouri, passed away from an apparent heart attack while on a fishing trip with his family. He was born September 24, 1972 in Houston, Missouri, the son of Elmer and Marjorie (Pierce) Bradshaw. He grew up in the Licking area, and on May 30, 1998 he and Jennifer Lea Hull were married.

Travis worked for Fasco Industries until their closing. For the past ten years he has been employed by Paul Meuller, as a craftsman/welder.

Travis was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping hunting and fishing. He loved his family and put their needs above all else in his life.

Survivors include: His wife of 20 years, Jennifer; two children Hayden and Parker Bradshaw, of the home; his mother Marjorie Bradshaw of Licking; two brothers, Billy Bradshaw and wife Angela of Lake Tenkiller, Oklahoma, and Danny Bradshaw and wife Sherry of Licking; two sisters, Melinda Brawley of Winona, Missouri, and Cora Leann Land of Salem, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Kris Greene of Sparta; two brothers-in-law, Todd Hull and wife Nichole of Sparta, and Hal Hull and wife Dana, of Rogersville; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer; a sister, Heather Hadovanic; mother-in-law, Rowena Hull; father-in-law, Harold Hull; and brothers-in-law Marvin Brawley, Gary Land, and Joel Greene.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, June 17, in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 PM Saturday, June 16, in the funeral home.