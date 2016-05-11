Travis Ryan Gann

Travis Gann was born February 13,1980 in Wenatchee, Washington to Joe and Nelda Gann. He passed away on September 5, 2018

Travis has two living brothers, Jay and Freddie Gann; one brother who he is with right now, William Gann and one living sister, Shirley Gunter.

Travis is loved by his friends and family very much and will be missed very much. He had a kind and loving heart and was willing to help just about anybody out. He loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his family. Travis also loved taking things apart, putting them back together and they always didn’t get put back together the way they were as before. Sometimes he came up with really creative things and ways to make new and interesting things. He’s was one of the good ones! We miss you Travis!

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.