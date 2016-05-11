Trenton Logan Valles, beloved infant son of William Valles and Michaela Erin Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at the tender age of 3 months and 11 days.

Trenton was born in St. Louis, MO on August 2, 2018.

He will be greatly missed by his loving family which includes his parents, William Valles and Michaela Hamilton, of Rolla; three sisters, Meredith Hamilton, Melinda Valles and Angel Valles; grandparents, Scott and Angela Hamilton of Edgar Springs, Mo., Marlene Ortiz of Grand Island, Neb., and Francisco Valles of Denver, Colo.; great grandparents, Ruth Morgan and Shari Harris of Edgar Springs, Fred and Helen Hamilton of Clarksburg, W.Va., and Trinity Corpeno of Lexington, Neb.; godparents, Steven Smith and fiancée Aimee Dion of St. James, Mo.; great godparents, Chris and Cathy Micheli of Rolla; a host of aunts and uncles and other extended family members.

Trenton was preceded in death by his brother, Sawyer Valles; aunt, Isaura Magana; great aunt, Paula Wesley; and great uncle, Scott Parker.

A funeral service for Trenton Valles will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Edgar Springs, Mo. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Sat. beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Beau’s Buddies Foundation (an infant loss support organization) or to Trenton’s family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.