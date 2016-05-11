Tressie Mae (Boyd) Pursifull, age 92, daughter of Millard and Samantha (Morgan) Boyd was born March 26, 1925 in Eunice, MO. She passed away December 19, 2017 at Texas County Hospital, Houston, MO.

Tressie is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers: Joe, Harry, Wade, Leburn and Ottis; three sisters: Vera, Velma and Alida, her husband George, a son Dale and a granddaughter, Lisa Henry.

She is survived by a brother, Troy Boyd and a sister, Dovie Garrett of Success, MO, two daughters, Evelyene Lewis and husband Frank of Raymondville, MO; Loretta Friend and husband Ernie of Licking, MO and a son, Jerold Pursifull and wife Lisa of Houston, MO, eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She married George Pursifull on June 19, 1949 and to this union four children were born. Tressie was a member of the Raymondville Baptist Church and received Christ as her Savior in her later years.

Tressie worked at International Shoe Co of Houston and at Rawlings in Licking, before retiring. She loved gardening, growing flowers, canning and quilting. She was a wonderful quilter and made quilts for all of her children, grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She loved to go sightseeing around the state.

Tressie loved her family and family get togethers, especially at Evelyene’s when friends would bring musical instruments and play and sing around the bonfire. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother and friend. She was always ready with a helping hand to anyone that needed it. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Memorials may be made to Union Chapel Cemetery in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Friday December 22, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Benjamin Pursifull officiating. Burial was in Union Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers were: Jerold Purisfull, Benjamin Pursifull, Matt Pursifull, Caleb Pursifull, Travis Pursifull, Brant Farris, Logan Farris, Michael Blake, Wesley Blake and Matthew Pursifull.