Treva Alta (Purcell) Brewen, age 95, daughter of James Orville and Tressie (Holt) Purcell was born November 30, 1921 in Craig, Col. She passed away September 12, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospice, Kansas City, Mo.

Treva is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rolla and her son Ronnie. She is survived by her son, James Brewen (Jane) of Imperial, Mo.; daughter, Carol Browning (Peter) of Smithville, Mo.; sister, OrvaLee McClellan of Wittmann, Ariz.; one grandchild, Shannon Nevinger; two great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Treva grew up in Raymondville, Mo. and Overland, Mo. and graduated from Ritenour High School in 1939. She married Rolla Brewen in March of 1942, and to this union two sons and a daughter were born. Treva was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Peace Valley, Mo.

Treva loved tending flowers and working in her garden. She loved her family, and her friends in Peace Valley. She was an easy touch for all stray pets that showed up at her back door. She will be missed.

Memorials may be made to Allen Cemetery. To send an online condolence, go to www.evansfh.com.

Visitation was Friday, September 15, 2017 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, with services beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial was in Allen Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.