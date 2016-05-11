Velma L. Storie, 68, of Villa Ridge, passed away on March 2, 2017 in St. Clair. Mrs. Storie, daughter of the late Earl McCall, and his wife Martha NEE Miller, was born April 1, 1948 in Winona, Mo. She received her education from Licking High School. On November 21, 1964, she was united in marriage to Wayne Storie.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Storie; two sisters, Susie Martin and Marilyn Beasley; and two brother-in-laws, Lee Bradshaw and Bob Chitwood.

Among her survivors are three sons, Tony Storie of Pacific, Dave Storie of Villa Ridge, and Brian Storie and wife Traci of Leslie; two brothers, Merle McCall and Darrell McCall, both of Licking; five sisters, Lorene Reddy of Licking, Geneva Bradshaw of Houston, Mo., Vivian Chitwood of Lennox, Mo., Bella Parks of Eureka, and Stella Parks of Lennox, Mo.; grandchildren, Tabitha Storie of Pacific, Austin Storie and wife Kelcey of Millington, Ten., Justin Storie and wife Vanessa of Pacific, Kailee, Kolin, and Karter Storie, all of Leslie; one great-grandchild.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home, with interment in the Brush Creek Cemetery in Gray Summit. Officiating was Rev. Roger Johnson. Memorials were to the Brush Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements in care of Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home,Pacific.