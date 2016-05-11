Virginia Marie Freeman, age 73, of Houston, Mo., passed away January 14, 2018 at Cox South Hospital, Springfield, Mo. She was born July 19, 1944 in Vinton, Iowa to Marion and Edith (Surby) Grogan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her children, Michael Wayne Canterbury, Pamela Marie Canterbury and Jeffrey Jack Canterbury, a brother, Delmar Surby, sisters, Maxine Kruse, Donna Hale and Joyce Matteson, two step brothers, Vernon and Delmar Bowen and her companion, James Pyrtle.

Virginia grew up in the Tyrone community and attended school at Grogan, Tyrone and Cabool schools. She worked many jobs throughout the years. Virginia attended Faith Fellowship Church for several years.

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Sherry Glascock (Serena) of Houston, Mo., Crystal Turrubiates (Mike) of Houston, Mo., Christine Brazier (Buddy) of Licking, Mo. and Julia Freeman of Troy, Mo.; sisters, Georgia Helmer (Dev) of Willow Springs, Mo. and Kathy Carr (Jim) of Cabool, Mo.; grandchildren, Tyler Canterbury, Derek (Brittany) Canterbury, Tiffany Canterbury, Kelsey Canterbury, Stephanie Dukes, Toni Dukes, Tori Dukes, Megan Bell, Elysia Turrubiates, Elyjia Turrubiates, Levi Glascock, Jasmine Huff, Landon Lindemann, Jacey Lindemann, Kalee Brazier, Hunter Brazier and Kimree Brazier; great-grandchildren, Odin Canterbury, Adrianna and Decklin Durham and upcoming, Landree Todd; a step-sister, Shirley (William) Jones and many nieces, nephews and loved ones.

She enjoyed four wheeler riding, fishing, sewing, embroidery and visiting with family and friends. Virginia was a generous lady always helping someone in need. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed.

The family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Texas County Food Pantry in Virginia’s memory, in lieu of floral arrangements. Online condolences can be submitted on Evans Funeral Home website: www.evansfh.com

Visitation will be Thursday, January 18, 2018 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home with memorial services to follow starting at 1 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Bill Villapiano officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.