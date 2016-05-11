Vivian E. Stilley

Vivian Elaine (Smith) Stilley, age 63, daughter of Howard and Betty (Lewis) Smith was born April 19, 1953 in Prineville, Ore. She passed away February 4, 2017 at Houston House, Houston, Mo. after a long battle with cancer.

Vivian is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and mother, Betty.

She is survived by her daughters, Kristie Vincent of Springfield, Mo. and Florice (Jack) Pearce of Bado, Mo.; her father, Howard of Summersville, Mo.; brother, Kennith (Sandy) Smith of Summersville, Mo.; grandchildren, Jon and Kate Vincent of Springfield, Mo.; several nieces, nephews, grandpuppies, and friends.

Vivian grew up in the Summersville area and graduated from Summersville High School in 1971. She received her B.A. in English and Education from College of the Ozarks in 1975, and her M.S. in Education from SBU in 1997. She also completed post-graduate work at Missouri S&T and Northwest Missouri State University.

Vivian married the love of her life, Jerry Lee Stilley, on August 16, 1975. To this union Jerry brought his seven-year-old daughter, Kristie, and two years later their daughter, Florice, was born. Vivian and Jerry shared a special bond and were always by each other’s side. They enjoyed taking drives to look for deer and to watch the sunsets.

Vivian began substitute teaching in 1977 and then became a high school English teacher in 1984. She retired from Houston R-1 Schools in 2009 after the passing of her husband. She taught night classes at MSU-West Plains (Mtn. Grove campus) from 1999 to 2015. She received many awards and recognitions during her career and she participated in several professional organizations and committees. She was known for reaching out to struggling students and helping bring out the shining stars that she saw in everyone.

Vivian loved spending time with her family. She loved to go hiking with her “grandpuppies” and cook smores on the campfire. She enjoyed feeding the birds, squirrels, and neighborhood cats. She would spend hours watching the wildlife, enjoying sunrises and sunsets, and writing books while sipping coffee. She liked the simple life—nothing fancy or too fast paced, just sweet and elegant like her.

Vivian was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all. She adamantly said she had had a very happy life, and now she can have a glorious eternity free from pain and surrounded by loved ones. She will be forever in our hearts.

The family suggests donations to White Rock Community Cemetery or Hospice Compassus, in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence, go to www.evansfh.com.

Services are Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Don Crockett officiating. Burial is in White Rock Community Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are: Dusty Smith, Scott Stilley, Jeremy Dillon, Eddie Stilley, James Blevins and David Blevins. Honorary Pallbearers are: Jon Vincent, Troyce Jones and Franklin Gourley.