Wallace “Wally” James Wray

Wally was born in Gowrie, Iowa December 29, 1927 to the late Harry and Gladys (McCullough) Wray. He passed away March 16, 2017 at the age of 89.

Survivors include wife, Jan; 3 daughters in the Omaha, Neb. Area, Sandra Wray, Terry (Thomas) Price and Carol Italia; 4 daughters in the Des Moines, Iowa area, Becky Bowman, Cindy Smith, Connie (Randy) Lippert and Ann (Mark) Sierzant; brother Wayne (Lorna) Wray of Grimes, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many friends.

Wally served in the Army and married Jan on September 30, 1967. He especially enjoyed outdoor activities while living in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Capitol City Church (5990 NE 14 St) in Des Moines on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be left online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.