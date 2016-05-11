William “Bill” Goodman, age 66, son of Thomas and Wanda June (Vandeventer) Goodman was born April 30, 1951 in St. Louis, MO. He passed away on February 2, 2018 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Lisa and one brother Matthew.

He is survived by his son Alex Goodman; a sister Terry Mays of Willow Springs, MO; a brother David Goodman of Bucyrus, MO; and nieces, nephew and friends made throughout the years.

Bill grew up in the Willow Springs area, graduating from Willow High School in 1969.

Bill went to work at SMS as a store keeper, retiring after 20 plus years. During his time there he received his Bachelor of Science Degree.

Bills second job after his retirement from SMS was working for Alliance as a bus driver for the Nixa School District. He loved driving the bus and working with the kids.

Bill was talented in many areas with a wide range of interests. He loved model trains, spending hours setting them up and keeping them going. He was a Black Smith, working at Silver Dollar City for a short time demonstrating and instructing this art. He also worked with Bass Pro as a Muzzleloading instructor and in an advisory capacity. Bill was also a published author, his book that he co-wrote titled, How to Build An Atmospheric Forge & Heat Treat Oven. He was currently working on his second book.

He attended and was a longtime member of the Union Hill Church of Christ in Nixa.

Although Bill was quiet and seemingly reserved, over the years through his work and pastimes he was willing to step out and give his time and knowledge to others, which was a wonderful gift in itself.

He will be missed by family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be Sat. Feb. 17, at 2:00 PM in the Union Hill Church of Christ, Nixa, MO. Minister Steve Martin will officiate. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.