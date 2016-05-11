William “Bill” Henry Adams

William Henry Adams, age 80, passed away at his home in Houston, Mo., June 18, 2017. He was born May 30, 1937 to Robert Allen and Elsie Louisa (Gifford) Adams in Bradshaw, Nebraska.

Bill grew up and attended school in Nebraska, graduating High School from Sutton, Neb. He joined the United Stated Navy January 30, 1956 serving in Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged December 28, 1959.

He married Take in Kubasaki Okinawa, Japan on August 7, 1959. They later divorced and he married Dona Marie Hires, and they raised five children, Robert, Barton, Daniel, Stacey and Dawn.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dona; his son, Barton; one brother and four sisters.

He is survived by his children, Robert Allen Adams of Vancouver, Wash., Daniel William Adams of Omaha, Neb., Stacey Colgan of Bucyrus, Mo. and Dawn Box of Elk Creek, Mo., one brother, James Allen Adams of Idaho, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and numerous other family members.

Bill was a man of many talents; he owned and operated gas stations and a grocery store, was a skilled mechanic, a police officer and also taught a law enforcement class at schools. He also built the machine that made the pipes for the Alaskan Pipe Line. After retiring from law enforcement from the state of Washington, he retired to Missouri and bought a farm where he raised beef cattle. Bill was a hard worker always providing for his family.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles and farming. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and will be greatly missed.

The family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date. He was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.